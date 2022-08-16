Fake police robs scooter and mobile phone from woman

The Subramanyapura police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as a policeman from the crime branch, robbed a scooter and a mobile phone from a staff of a housing finance firm last week on the pretext of inquiry.

The victim, Nagamma V., a resident of Tavarekere and working in a finance firm, received a call from a woman claiming to be from the crime branch office. After general inquiry, the accused, claiming to be a policeman from the crime branch, took the phone and informed Nagamma that her scooter was involved in an accident and asked her to meet him near Ashoka Pillar.

The accused took the victim on her scooter around the city for two hours before reaching Uttarahalli main road. The accused then asked Nagamma to remove the gold valuables she was wearing and put it in a plastic cover.

Suspecting something fishy, Nagamma removed the valuables and kept it in her bag. Failing to get the valuables, the accused diverted her attention and sped away with the scooter.

Nagamma approached the police and filed a complaint stating that her mobile phone was in the boot space of the scooter. The total value of the mobile phone and scooter is estimated to be around ₹95,000.