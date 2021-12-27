Fair showcasing products made by women SHGs registers significant success

Asmite, a State-sponsored fair for showcasing products of women self-help groups held in Belagavi recently, has achieved significant success.

The week-long trade fair that coincided with the first week of the Winter Session of the State Legislature saw a total sales of ₹60 lakh.

The trade fair has also seen some other benefits such as exposing women entrepreneurs to other markets and to introduce consumers to several products that could be made by women’s groups, Minister for Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in a release.

As many as 140 stalls, including seven food stalls, were put up during the fair. They achieved sales worth ₹60 lakh, including pre- and post-order bookings.

Yashoda Self-Help Group from NRLM, Vijayapura, which makes jute bags, achieved the highest sales figure of ₹1,26,900.

Mata Savitri Bai Self-Help Group of Belagavi, which makes cotton bags and quilts, received orders worth over ₹1.19 lakh.

Chamundeshwari Self-Help Group from Mysuru, whose members create wood inlay works, received orders worth ₹1.1 lakh, Sri Revansiddeshwar Self-Help Group of Bagalkot that weaves Ilkal saris registered sales worth ₹1 lakh and Janavani Matha Self-Help Group, Belagavi, that makes jewellery and paintings, sold products worth ₹87,420.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the fair that was jointly organised by the State Livelihood Mission (Rural and Urban), the Department of Skill Development Entrepreneurship Livelihood and the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

Women showcased items such as jute and cloth bags, chappals, purses, snacks and bakery products, dairy products and cakes, pickles, rotis, spices and masala powders, dresses for children, women and gents, saris, garlands made of different material, skincare and hair care products, cleaning and sanitation products, soaps, different types of hand-made home decors made up of bamboo, jute, banana fibre and other material, art and craft items and paintings.