Face of Rattihalli, Hirekerur taluks has changed with the initiation of various projects, says Bommai

January 25, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring development in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the development scenario of Rattihalli and Hirekeur taluk has changed after the initiation of several of infrastructure projects under the BJP government.

He was addressing a public gathering in Hirekerur of Haveri district after initiating infrastructure works worth ₹398.30 crore and inaugurating works worth ₹63.50 crore for Rattihalli and Hirekerur taluks of Haveri district on Wednesday.

Mr. Bommai said that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the development of Hirekerur taluk and the projects pertaining to lift irrigation, tank filling and Jal Jeevan Mission are being initiated and inaugurated now. Mr. Bommai termed Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil as the man behind development of the taluk and that he has fulfilled demands pending for 25-30 years in a single term. Mr. Patil has fulfilled the promise he gave while resigning from his post as MLA and re-contesting the Assembly polls, he said.

Referring to a question regarding what the BJP government has done for the development of Haveri district, Mr. Bommai said that it is the BJP government which has brought 1 lakh acres of agricultural land under irrigation through the Upper Tunga Project.

“It is the BJP government which has sanctioned medical college for Haveri, a 100-crore project for a milk dairy, the Sarvajna Lift Irrigation Project worth ₹180 crore, the Balambeed Lift Irrigation Project worth ₹388 crore and the Budanapanahalli Irrigation Project. Under our government various projects have been initiated,” he said, listing out the various schemes.

Mr. Patil said that he had brought grants worth ₹1,100 crore for the development of his constituency and now works worth ₹461 crore have been initiated. He also listed out various works taken up in his constituency.

Mr. Yediyurappa spoke on the initiatives he had taken for implementation of various irrigation projects during his tenure as Chief Minister. He said that the sole purpose is to enable farmers lead a life of self-reliance.

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu, Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi, Members of Legislative Assembly Nehru Olekar, Virupakshappa Ballari and Arunkumar Pujar, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Roshan and others were present.