Exquisite dolls from 12 States on display at 16th edition of Bombe Mane

There are over 5,000 dolls at the year-long exhibition that opens to public today

Bombe Mane, the exquisite exhibition of dolls ahead of Dasara festivities in Mysuru, is back with a fresh collection of dolls. Ramsons Kala Pratishtana, the organiser, has put in their best efforts towards making the 16th edition unique, bringing regular and popular dolls from about 12 States of India. More than 5,000 dolls made of clay, papier mâché, wood, cloth, glass, ceramic, terracotta and metal will be available under one roof.

Safety first

The year-long Bombe Mane, which got off to a start on Friday, will be open to the public from Saturday onwards daily from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.. The organisers have urged visitors to take precautions in view of COVID-19 while visiting even as the venue - Prathima Gallery - on Nazarbad Main Road here has been equipped with sanitizers and other gear for safety.

This year, Bombe Mane has curated an ensemble of various visual arts that have been created in different media to celebrate the life of Rama - Ramayana. Master craftsmen from across the country have brought alive Ravi Varma’s famous oleographs as dolls. Popular prints and lithographs have been framed and displayed in this special section titled ‘Rama Kala Kalpa’.

Another section depicts the worship tradition of divine ‘Gauri’ and is titled ‘Gauri Sejje’.

Starting from the lunar month of ‘Shravana’ until the end of ‘Karteeka’, every Tuesday is dedicated to the worship of one of 16 Gauris.

16 Gauris

Swarna Gauri, Arka Gauri, Tintrinee Gauri, Trilochana Gauri, Mauna Gauri, Angushthaa Gauri, Sandoha Gauri, Keshabandhana Gauri, Poorna Gauri, Kapittha Gauri, Saubhagya Gauri, Bruhad Gauri, Upang Lalita Gauri, Kunda Gauri, Badari Gauri and Karteeka Gauri - these are the sixteen forms of Gauri as narrated and compiled by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar III in his famous compendium, Sritattvanidhi. In fact, many communities perform this ‘vrata’ of worshiping sixteen Gauris, the organisers stated in a release here.

Celebrating milestones

This year marks the centenary of unveiling of the Chamaraja Circle’s domed canopy with the marble statue of Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar X.

Also, the University of Mysore is celebrating its 100th convocation. The last special section of Bombe Mane celebrates these milestones by paying tribute to the Mysuru royal family whose predecessors gave impetus to education.