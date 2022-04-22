Exponential growth of AYUSH market attracting big investments: Sudhakar

Minister says more research in the sector is the need of the hour

Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar lighting the lamp at the inauguration of the 9th International Congress of the Society for Ethnopharmacology, in Mysuru on Friday. Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt is seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Friday said the country has been witnessing huge investments in the AYUSH market with the world believing in the ancient Indian medicinal systems and added that $23 billion investments in the wellness sector were expected. The world is looking at India for its AYUSH therapies and the Centre has been doing its best for promoting AYUSH..

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day 9 th International Congress of Society for Ethnopharmacology with the theme – Redefining Ethnopharmacology for global health and wellbeing – organised by the SFE-India Mysuru chapter and the JSS College of Pharmacy-JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, here, he said, “We need to promote AYUSH with the slogan ‘Heal in India’. India is projected to become a leader in the wellness industry. Till 2014, the AYUSH industry saw 14 per cent growth and has grown exponentially thereafter with people believing in the therapies of traditional medicine.”

He said the Centre has laid a lot of emphasis on AYUSH and has also created a separate ministry for its promotion. “Every leaf has medical properties. What we need is to find out the properties and extensive research in AYUSH is the need of the hour. Also, there is a need to distinguish the properties as alternative remedies for various ailments. The knowledge of traditional medicine has to be well documented after a thorough research.”

Dr. Sudhakar said the active ingredients in the naturally occurring substances need to be deciphered and documented. Clove oil has therapeutic value as it is used for pain relief. Likewise, the age-old traditions that existed in the country have explained the medicinal properties of the naturally occurring substances and the remedies existed since the time of Indus valley civilisation worked magically for curing ailments.

The Minister said the knowledge of traditional medicine has to be carried forward with extensive research and development as there is a need to look for more remedies. The knowledge needs to be documented so that it does not vanish, he felt.

Dr. Sudhakar spoke about the Centre’s announcement for launching a special category visa for those wishing to travel to the country for availing AYUSH therapies. The Prime Minister has also spoken about the ‘AYUSH Mark’ for confirming the authenticity of AYUSH medicines made in the country. The traditional therapies are slated for a big growth with all the efforts being put forward by the NDA Government.

The Minister also said that the farmers need to be encouraged to take up cultivation of medicinal plants. They need to be supported so that the right kind of plants are cultivated for the country to prosper in the wellness sector with the entire world looking at the country for wellness.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt inaugurated the conference in the presence of several dignitaries and the members of Society for Ethnopharmacology, India.