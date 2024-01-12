Experimental stoppage notified for SMVT-Malda Amrit Bharat Express

January 12, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Eastern Railway has notified stoppage for Train Nos 13434/13433 Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Malda Town Amrit Bharat Express at Pakaur on an experimental basis.

Train No 13434 Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express will arrive at Pakaur at 10 a.m. and leave at 10.02 a.m. with effect from journey commencing on January 14.

Train No 13433 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Malda Town Amrit Bharat Express will arrive at Pakaur at 9.10 a.m. and leave at 9.12 a.m. with effect from journey commencing on January 16.

MEMU trains

The following MEMU trains will be provided with temporary stoppage at Devangonthi on an experimental basis for three months, commencing from January 15.

Train No 16521 Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will arrive at Devangonthi at 10.11 p.m. and leave at 10.12 p.m.

Train No 01771 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU Special will arrive at Devangonthi at 9.03 p.m. and leave at 9.04 p.m.

Train No 01772 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will arrive at Devangonthi at 5.37 a.m. and leave at 5.38 a.m.

Diversion

Northern Railway has notified diversion of the following trains due to Infrastructure related works in Lucknow-Bara Banki-Ayodhya Cant.-Shahganj- Zafarabad sections in Lucknow division: Train No 15023 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express leaving Gorakhpur on January 16 will be diverted to run via Gorakhpur, Gonda and Bara Banki.

Train No 15024 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Express leaving Yesvantpur on January 18 will be diverted to run via Bara Banki, Gonda and Gorakhpur.

Train Nos 17318 Dadar-SSS Hubballi, 16507 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru, 12629 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin, 19668 Mysuru-Udaipur City, 16210 Mysuru-Ajmer, 11006 Puducherry-Dadar, 17317 SSS Hubballi-Dadar, 12630 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur, 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco-da-Gama and 12779 Vasco-da- Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin will be diverted. Details are available on the Central Railway website.

Partial cancellation

Central Railway has notified the partial cancellation and diversion of the following trains due to non-interlocking works in connection with doubling work between Sangli and Miraj: Train Nos 16589 KSR Bengaluru-Miraj, 16590 Miraj-KSR Bengaluru, 17415 Tirupati-Kolhapur, 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati, 17332 SSS Hubballi-Miraj, 07351 Miraj-Londa, 07352 Londa-Miraj, 17333 Miraj-Castle Rock, 17334 Castle Rock-Miraj, 17331 Miraj-SSS Hubballi, 16541 Yesvantpur-Pandharpur and 16542 Pandharpur-Yesvantpur will be partially cancelled.

Conversion of DEMU

It has been decided to convert Train Nos 06511/06512 Banaswadi-Tumakuru- Banaswadi Unreserved DEMU Express Special and Train Nos 06513/06514 Tumakuru-Shivamogga Town-Tumakuru Unreserved DEMU Express Special into MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains.

This conversion will come into effect on January 15 and these trains will operate as MEMU Express Special services.

The revised composition for these MEMU Express Special trains will consist of six trailer cars (TCs) and two motor cars (MCs), totalling eight MEMU cars.

Regulation

In view of the ongoing safety-related maintenance works at Yalvigi, Savanur and Karajgi stations, it has become necessary to reschedule and regulate some train services as follows: Train No 16214 SSS Hubballi-Arsikere Express journey commencing on January 16 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes from SSS Hubballi.

Train No 17348 Chitradurg-SSS Hubballi Express journey commencing on January 23 and 27 will be regulated for 60 minutes.

Special train

To clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sankranti Festival, South Western Railway has decided to operate a special express train between Yesvantpur and Kochuveli. The details of the special train service are as follows: Train Nos 06235 Yesvantpur-Kochuveli Express Special will leave Yesvantpur at 11.55 p.m. on January 13 and reach Kochuveli at 7.10 p.m. the next day. In the return journey, Train No 06236 Kochuveli-Yesvantpur Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 10 p.m. on January 14 and arrive at Yesvantpur at 4.30 p.m. the next day.

En route, the train will make stoppages at SMVT Bengaluru, Whitefield, Bangarpet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottappalam, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam, and Kollam in both directions.

The train will consist of a total of 22 coaches, including AC First Class-1, AC two-tier–2, AC three-tier–6, pantry car-1, Sleeper Class-8, General Second Class-2 and Brake, Luggage-cum-Generator Car-2.

For further information and reservations, passengers are advised to contact the nearest railway station or visit the official website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or dial 139.