Expelled BJP leader Mallikarjun Khuba joins JD(S)

April 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former legislator from Basavakalyan Mallikarjun Khuba joined Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday.

Mr. Khuba was expelled from the BJP during the 2021 by-elections for anti-party activities, after contesting as a rebel against party candidate Sharnu Salagar.

Mr. Khuba, who had been expelled from the BJP for six years, was knocking on the doors of the Janata Dal(S) for the last couple of months, expressing his willingness to join it.

In 2004, Mr. Khuba contested on Janata Dal(S) ticket from Basavakalyan and won the elections with a margin of 7,425 votes against Basavaraj Patil Attur, who contested as an Independent candidate.

Mr. Khuba contested on Janata Dal(S) ticket for the second time in the 2013 Assembly elections and won with a margin of 15,893 votes against Congress leader late B. Narayanrao.

Soon after winning elections, the leader started off on the wrong foot by writing a letter to party leaders H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy saying that he will resign if he was not appointed to the post of Chief Whip in the lower House.

Mr. Khuba then quit Janata Dal(S) just days before the 2018 Assembly elections to join the BJP. He contested on BJP ticket and lost to B. Narayanrao of the Congress by a margin of 17,272 votes.

In the 2021 by-elections, he contested as an Independent candidate after the BJP denied him ticket. He was pushed to fourth place with 9,457 votes.

The BJP suspended Mr. Khuba’s primary membership and expelled him for the next six years. Now, again, he wants try his luck with Janata Dal(S) ticket from Basavakalyan.