Expedite implementation of government schemes, officials told at DISHA meeting

November 28, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

There was a review of various government projects for which funds were released at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here on Tuesday.

Chaired by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, the officials were directed to ensure that the Centre’s schemes and benefits were publicised well. The nodal agency – the district lead bank – was instructed to ensure that all the 250 gram panchayats were adequately covered. Mr. Simha said people needed to know the kind of projects that had been launched and how they were benefitting the public.

Housing units

With respect to 2,200 housing units being taken up at Mandakalli, the concerned officials said that there was a court stay with respect to 5 acres of land and hence work had affected about 400 to 500 units. But there was no impact on the construction of nearly 1,700 housing units.

The MP directed the officials to get the stay vacated via a competent lawyer and as the litigant had no claim or locus standi on the land or the project and was delaying it.

Water meters

Mr. Simha directed the Vani Vilas Water Works to complete the installation of water meters at Narasimharaja constituency where there were nearly 21,000 unauthorized connections. The water connections have to be regularised and meters should be installed as it will also increase revenue for the department, said Mr. Simha.

‘’Installation of meters used to be opposed by a section of counsillors and now that their tenure has ended and there are no hurdles, officials should complete the work by launching a drive,” said Mr. Simha.

The officials came under flak for the quality of work taken up in some villages under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The MP said there was a six-year maintenance clause and the concerned contractors should be pulled up and directed to relay the surface.

SSLC examination

There was also a discussion on the poor performance of Mysuru district in the SSLC examination. The Deputy Director of Public Instruction said Mysuru was ranked 16th last year and all efforts were being made to ensure that it was within the top five district this year.

Mr. Simha and Mr. Rajendra said teachers should be entrusted with the responsibility of identifying students weak in various subjects and provide them with special coaching on holidays.

The authorities were also instructed to conduct atleast 10 preliminary examinations before the finals so that students overcome the fear of examinations and get familiar with the examination pattern.

Slum board officials were instructed to evict unauthorized occupants in various housing units and ensure that only the beneficiaries lived there. In case the original beneficiaries had let out the premises on rent, such tenants too should be evicted, the officials were told by the MP.

Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri and others were present.