Exercise utmost caution while on duty at counting centres, Deputy Commissioner tells staff

Deputy Commissioner Vinoth Priya has instructed the staff deputed on counting duty to work with utmost caution on May 23.

Counting of votes would commence at 8 a.m. at the Government Science College building here.

Speaking at a meeting of district-level officers here on Monday to discuss preparations for counting of votes, the Deputy Commissioner said that polling was held on April 18 and since then, electronic voting machines have been kept in the Science College building amid tight security.

Supervisors, assistants and micro observers have already been deputed for counting duties.

“The deputed staff should gather at the venue of counting by 6 a.m. on that day and utmost care should be taken before starting counting as even a single vote is very important,” she added.

The deputed staff for counting duties should not bring their mobile phones with them to the counting centres. So, every staff should keep their mobile phones outside the counting centres.

The norms prescribed by the Election Commission should be strictly followed while counting postal votes and update them.

Superintendent of Police Arun said that ample security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the counting of votes and additional forces would be deployed to maintain law and order.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sangappa and Assistant Commissioner Vijaykumar and district-level officers were present.