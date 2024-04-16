GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Excise Department raid leads to huge cash find in Dharwad

The action was taken based on a tip-off that liquor was stored illegally in a residential apartment in Dharwad

April 16, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Excise Department officials at a residential apartment during a raid to seize illicit liquor in Dharwad on Tuesday night.

Excise Department officials at a residential apartment during a raid to seize illicit liquor in Dharwad on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A raid conducted by the Excise Department based on a tip-off that liquor has been stored illegally has led to the unearthing of huge cash stored in a residential apartment in Dharwad on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the cash reportedly amounting to a few crores of rupees has been found by the officials at the residential flat at Aruna Residency near Dasanakoppa Circle in Dharwad.

The cash was found in the flat owned by Basavaraj Dattunavar who reportedly worked for a contractor.

The Excise officials, who were shocked by the find, alerted the flying squad of the Lok Sabha Constituency. Subseuqently, the flying squad authorities alerted the Income Tax Department.

The Income Tax officials have taken up further verification and inquiry which continued late into the night.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.