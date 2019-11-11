Karnataka

Ex-CM: BJP indulging in horse-trading in Maharashtra

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was indulging in horse-trading in Maharashtra.

He was speaking to presspersons at the Sambra airport on Monday.

“No party has got majority in Maharashtra. The Governor had invited the BJP to form the government. But it could not do so as its pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena seems to be in trouble. Now, the BJP is trying to buy MLAs from the Shiv Sena. Everywhere, the BJP was trying the same trick,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that such acts by the BJP leaders were unconstitutional.

“Disqualified MLA N. Nagaraju (MTB) has admitted that BJP leader B.N. Bachche Gowda was present when discussions about his resignation were held. It proves that the BJP orchestrated the defections. They have been lying about Operation Lotus,” he said.

Denies allegations

He denied allegations by some leaders that he was responsible for the resignation of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs.

