EVMs taken to strong room

Adequate security has been provided to the strong room where electoral voting machines were taken to for safe-keeping late on Saturday evening.

As many as 305 polling stations were established to enable voters to vote in the by-elections to Maski Assembly Constituency. After polling, election officers on duty brought the voting machines and kept them inside the strong room at SRPS Degree College in Raichur and sealed the room.

Along with the local police, armed Central Reserve Police Force are guarding the strong room and the entire college building as well.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam were present and supervised the process of storing the voting machines and sealing the strong room.

The constituency recorded 70.48 % of voting. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.