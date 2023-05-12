EVM control unit damaged by man suspected to be mentally unsound

May 12, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

A man, who came to cast his vote during polling on May 10 and instead damaged the EVM control unit in Mysuru, is suspected by the police to be mentally unsound.

The incident came to light after a delay when videos of a man grabbing the EVM control unit and banging it on the ground went viral on Friday.

The authorities identified the man as Shivamurthy, 48, and said the incident took place in a polling booth in Hootagalli coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency.

The video shows the man calmly signing the register before violently grabbing the EVM control unit and throwing it on the ground while polling officials and police personnel quickly rush in to restrain him.

He was immediately taken into custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Muthuraj told The Hindu that the man is suspected to be of unsound mind and a case has been booked under Section 84 of the IPC.

“It is a non-cognisable offence and the accused has been released on bail”, said a police official.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra said an inquiry into the incident is underway.

The police, which is trying to ascertain the reason behind the act, is also awaiting a medical report on the mental condition of the man. Appropriate action will be taken after the medical report is submitted.