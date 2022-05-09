Everything has a price in BJP government, says Kharge

Unleashing a verbal attack against the BJP government in Karnataka, M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said that the government had fixed prices for everything.

“A BJP MLA himself has said that one has to pay ₹2,500 crores to get the Chief Minister’s post. A head of a mutt has accused the government of demanding 30% commission for the amount to be released to the mutts. Contractors have alleged that they were asked for 40% commission for the works they had executed. The BJP government in the State has fixed prices for everything,” Mr. Kharge said at a public meeting at Bhalki in Bidar district on Sunday.

Recalling the difficulties in according the Special Status to Kalyana Karnataka region by inserting Article 371(J) to the Constitution, the senior Congressman said that it was because of the Special Status that the young people from the region were getting reservations in government jobs and education.

“We had to convince the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and got Special Status to Hyderabad Karnataka region. It is because of such a revolutionary step that the people of this backward region are easily getting government jobs and seats in educational institutions… What has the BJP, which is ruling in the State and at the Centre, given to the people? The BJP government at the Centre has cut almost 50% of the funds meant for MGNREGA [Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act]. The BJP is essentially working against the poor people for the progress of a few industrialists and businessmen,” Mr. Kharge said.

