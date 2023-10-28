HamberMenu
Eshwar Khandre inaugurates Kalyana Parva Utsav in Bidar

October 28, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment urged the people to follow the ideologies of 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara and inculcate their values in life.

Inaugurating the 22nd three-day Kalyana Parva Utsav at Basavakalyan town of Bidar district on Saturday, Mr. Khandre said that merely reciting the Vachanas of Basaveshwara will not help in reforms in the socio-economic and cultural ways of society, what matters is that how much of his principles we follow in our daily life, he added.

Basava Dharma Peetha has been spreading the message of the reformer and his social movement, Mr. Khandre said, and added that a 111-ft. statue of Basaveshwara was being constructed at Basavagangotri near Kumbalgodu village off Bengaluru-Mysuru Road by the peetha.

Mr. Khandre recalled that the expert committee headed by Go. Ru. Channabasappa recommended for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan during the Siddaramaiah’s first term as Chief Minister in 2017, and the Minister assured that there would be no dearth of funds for the Anubhava Mantap project.

Basava Dharma Peetha Kudal Sangam, president Mathe Gangadevi, Basavalinga Pattadevaru of Bhalki Hiremath, Rashtriya Basava Dal national secretary Rajendra kumar Gandge, religious heads from across various Muts across state were present.

