December 30, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Chamundi Hills will be out of bounds for the public as entry to the hilltop has been restricted from 9 p.m. of December 31 to 5 a.m. of January 1, 2023. Barring the residents of Chamundi Hills, others are barred from entering the area during the restriction period, according to an order issued by the Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.