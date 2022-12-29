Entrepreneurs told to strive for ZED certification to be globally competitive

December 29, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Entrepreneurs from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were apprised of the importance of securing ZED certification (zero defect zero effect) in the manufacturing process to make themselves competitive in the global market.

The concept of ZED certification stems from the growing realisation to comply with manufacturing process that is not harmful to the environment and to meet the global requirements.

An awareness programme and workshop on ZED certification, food processing, city municipal corporation act and SIDBI schemes was organised by the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), MSME Development and Facilitation Centre, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) in association with District Industries Centre (DIC), Mysuru, here on Thursday.

DIC Joint Director T. Dinesh said the ZED certification entails 20 parameters based on which the certificates are issued to MSMES. He said there are three categories of ZED certification - Bronze, Silver and Gold - and procuring them amounts to value addition to the product.

He said some of the process can be completed online by submission of the relevant documents and the certification is a testament to the product quality. Though many entrepreneurs claim that they have the ISO certification, it is the ZED certification which was supreme as it also certifies that the processes adopted in manufacturing complies with environmental norms, said Mr. Dinesh.

KASSIA President K.N. Narasimhamurthy said the MSMEs and SSIs are plagued by various issues revolving around taxation and policies. He said there are 5.60 lakh industrial units in the States of which 80 per cent are MSMEs and account for almost 20 per cent of the tax paid to the State exchequer.

Despite the importance of industries and their role in employment generation there are vexed issues over multiplicity of taxation and the government has promised to resolve them, Mr .Narasimhamurthy also stressed the importance of creating greater awareness on ZED certification and compliance with the environment-friendly manufacturing norms to be globally competitive. The benefit of ZED certification, it was pointed out, was the reduction in product rejections in exports; enabling technology up-gradation and increasing productivity.

K. Mohammed Irfan, CEO, Karnataka Agri Business Development Corporation, said that Karnataka has plans to emerge as a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2025 in which the food processing units play an important role. To achieve the target of 1 trillion dollar mark, the contribution of the food processing units – which contribute 15 per cent to the GST – will have to double to 30 per cent which calls for massive expansion of the sector.

The government has taken various measures and in the previous budget it was proposed to have food processing parks in every district. Food processing is for value addition to the agricultural products and holds out tremendous scope, Mr. Irfan added.

Representatives from CMC, Hootagalli, MSMEs, SIDBI Mysuru, KASSIA officials and entrepreneurs from Mysuru were present.