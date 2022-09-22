‘Ensure no farmer suffers injustice’

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal accepting a grievance application from a farmer at the Tahsildar’s office in Hunsagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has directed officers of the departments concerned to conduct accurate survey on crop loss and ensure that no single farmer suffered any injustice.

She was talking at a Zilladhikari Nade Halli Kade meeting at the Tahsildar’s office in Hunsagi on Tuesday.

She pointed out that even after a joint survey by the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments on crop loss, there have been reports that proper survey has not been conducted. Therefore, crop loss left out of survey should be included while submitting the final crop survey report, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner also received information from officers on development works taken up and the status of works.

Ms. Snehal said that nursing mothers and newborns at anganwadis should be given care on priority. She also said that all benefits extended by the government should reach the real beneficiaries without any delay whatsoever. Anganwadi workers should ensure the quality of eggs and other food material supplied to each anganwadis. Suitable action will be taken if there are any lapses on the part of workers.

The Deputy Commissioner suggested that officers complete land survey works and dispose of pending applications seeking various benefits immediately. She specifically said that quality food should be served to students in hostels and steps taken to ensure that rooms and toilets are clean.

Assistant Commissioner Shalam Hussain, Tahsildar Jagadish S. Chowr, Deputy Director of Horticulture Santosh Sheshalu and others were present.