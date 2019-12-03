‘Ensure govt. benefits for the physically challenged reach deserving people’

Deputy Commissioner, Y.S. Patil has said that it is important to ensure that the government benefits meant for the physically challenged person reach only the deserving people.

Speaking at a function on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons on Tuesday, he appealed to people to inform officials about those who are misusing the system. “Though it is the job of the department concerned to ensure that no ineligible person gets these benefits, the physically challenged persons should also keep an eye on fraudsters who are snatching the rights of eligible persons,” he said.

Stating that the government has ordered allocation of 5% grant of annual budget of different local bodies for the welfare of physically challenged persons, Mr. Patil regretted that either some local bodies do not reserve funds, or the allocated funds are not utilized properly.

He said in order to help physically challenged persons in the best possible manner, it is important to prepare a broader plan by identifying the number of such persons and their need to bring them in the mainstream of the society.

“Based on the funds available from differ local bodies, a broader plan should be made considering various aspects by holding consultation with organisations working for such persons. Merely allocating some funds and distributing some objects would not help these people to live a dignified life,” he said.

Urging the officials to be empathetic to these people, he said physically challenged persons should not have to come to officials, instead officials should go to them.

On the occasion, several physically challenged persons were honoured for their achievements in different fields.