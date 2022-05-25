‘Ensure enough fertilizer stock’

Members of Shramajeevigala Vedike have demanded that the district authorities stock enough fertilizer required for the kharif season across the district.

Vedike president Chandrashekar Hiremath, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, urged the district administration to instruct officials of the Agriculture Department to stock enough fertilizer for the coming farming season.

Last year, 25,000 tonnes of fertilizer was allotted. As per the Agriculture Department, this year, 28,000 tonnes of fertilizer are required, he added.

Keeping in mind the interest of farmers, the Agriculture Department should ensure adequate stock of DAP and urea required for red gram, the main kharif crop of Kalyana Karnataka region.

He also demanded that the State Government reinstate of 3,500 agriculture facilitators at all the Raitha Samparka Kendra with a revised honorarium of ₹10,000 per month, to educate farmers to get better yield.