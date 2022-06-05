English version of Kuvempu’s magnum opus released

An English translation of Kuvempu’s classic work, “Malegalalli Madumagalu” (The Bride in the Rainy Mountains), was released on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The book has been translated by Dr. K.M. Srinivasa Gowda and G.K. Srikantamurthy. It was released by poet Dr. H.S. Shivaprakash, who underlined the importance of reaching works of Kuvempu across languages through translations. Critic Rajendra Chenni spoke about the book.

Another book “Kattuva Haadiyalli”, on origin and evolution of Kuvempu Pratishthana, written by Kadidal Prakash, was released by Kannada Development Authority Chairman T.S. Nagabharana. Critic Basavaraj Kalgudi spoke about the book.

Both the books were released at a programme organised by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratistana, Kuppalli, at Gandhi Bhavan.