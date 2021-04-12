End strike: Revanna

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has asked KSRTC employees to return to work, giving up the strike.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Revanna said if the workers continued their protest, they would suffer. “If they wanted a hike in salary, they should have protested on their own, without the support of middlemen. If they had come to us during the legislature session, we would have raised their issue in the Assembly”, he said.

Criticising the employees for staging the protest during the festival time, he said the public had been facing many problems due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the steep increase in the cost of essential commodities. “The employees should return to duty and give time to the State government till May 2 to consider their demands”, he said.

Further, he alleged that officers of the Transport Department had been making use of the occasion to make money by joining hands with private transport agencies. “Exploiting the situation, they are making money. While the KSRTC employees are on the streets, someone else is making better use of their protests. Will the Chief Minister stop corruption in the Transport Department”, he wanted to know.