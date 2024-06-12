Encourage farmers to use technology in agriculture, Deputy Commissioner tells officials

Underlining the importance of using new and innovative technologies in farming, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum asked officials to encourage farmers to use advanced technology to get more yield with limited resources.

“Use of technology in farming results in better yields in terms of quality and quantity. Farmers can become economically stable as better yields wil give them better income. We must spread awareness among the farmers about the newer technologies and innovative farming methods and encourage them to use them in their agriculture,” she said at a meeting at her office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by senior officers from Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry departments, was convened to review the progress of tasks in the departments.

“The district is receiving good rainfall and the farming community is happily preparing fields for sowing. We must ensure that there is no shortage of sowing seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and other inputs. We must ensure that all these farm inputs are easily available to farmers at raitha samparka kendras in their neighbourhoods,” she said.

Ms. Taranum also released a few posters to spread awareness among the farming community about the importance of opting for crop insurance under the Fasal Bima Yojna, managing wilt disease in red gram and the benefits of using complex fertilizer in place of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and called upon the officers to make effective use of the poster by displaying them in public places where farmers frequently visit.

Joint Director of Agriculture Samad Patel told the meeting that his department was ready to meet the farmers’ expectations. “Monsoon entered the district around 10 days in advance this year. Farmers are happy and busy with farm activities. We have enough stock of sowing seeds and their distribution through kendras has already started. We have already distributed 8,420 quintals of seeds and we have another 11,967 quintals of seeds,” he said.

As per the details Mr. Patel provided, the district requires 88,592 tonnes of fertilizers.

“We still have a stock of 50,132 tonnes of fertilisers. Farmers need not worry as there will be no dearth of fertilisers,” he said. The officer also made a presentation about the proposed five innovative technologies to be used in the agriculture in the district.