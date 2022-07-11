Empty beer bottles hurled at Flybus near Ramanagaram

A passenger sitting next to the window suffers minor injuries

Passengers travelling by the Flybus operated from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Mysuru spent anxious moments, after two beer bottles came crashing through the side window.

The incident occurred on Monday around 2 a.m. There were 17 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident. An official of the KSRTC said that two people riding on a bike hurled empty bottles at the window.

Devicharan, who travelled in the bus, posted photos of the broken window on social media. He said, “Two beer bottles came crashing into the Flybus while it was moving through Ramanagaram. Passengers woke up to two simultaneous noises. Fortunately, those sitting at that window seat sustained only minor injuries".

Mr. Devicharan said that shards of the broken window spread to nearby seats where passengers were sleeping, including a 15-month-old baby.

he also said that there was no first-aid kit in the bus. “Is it not mandatory to have a first aid kit in public transport?”, questioned Mr. Devicharan.

An official of the KSRTC said that as per information shared by the crew members of the bus, the two people riding on bike pelted empty beer bottles on the left side window. A case has been filed with the Ramanagaram police.

After the incident, the crew arranged an alternative bus for the passengers. When asked about the non-availability of a first-aid kit, the official said there was one available in the bus.

KSRTC officials also said that a miscreant was arrested by the police.