Emperor Krishna Devaraya’s descendent throws light on multiculturalism thriving in Vijayanagara empire

Delving deep into the cultural life of the Vijayanagara Empire, Tirumala Venkata Devaraya, the 20th descendant of Vijayanagara Emperor Shri Krishna Devaraya, said that the glorious empire had nurtured multiculturalism.

In his insightful speech delivered at the ongoing Vijayanagara Utsava, a 10-day multi-event celebration organised by the descendants of Vijayanagara rulers at Heere Deewan— the ancestral home of Devarayas— at Anegundi in Koppal district on Thursday, Mr. Devaraya said that the social diversity was intricately woven into its architecture as evidenced by the magnificent structures at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi.

“Multiculturalism was thriving within the confines of Vijayanagara. This diversity was not just a facet of the society but intricately woven into the very fabric of its architecture as evidenced by the magnificent structures that stand as testaments to the confluence of various artistic and cultural influences,” he said.

Mr. Devaraya, who holds a degree in History from Durham University, England, further delved into the literary evidence that underscored the syncretic nature of the Vijayanagara Court where different traditions and beliefs found expression and coexisted harmoniously.

“The patronage extended to other religious sects further attested to the inclusive ethos championed by the rulers of Vijayanagara. Under the leadership of Venkatapathi Devaraya, the empire saw the resurgence of its previous glory. By reclaiming the pre-Talikote borders and marshalling a formidable army akin to that of Sri Krishnadevaraya’s, he not only defended the kingdom but also rejuvenated its spirit,” Mr. Devaraya said. His presentation illuminated the often-overlooked yet significant contributions of Venkatapathi Devaraya, a mighty ruler whose reign played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of Vijayanagara.

The Vijayanagara Ujjivana Charitable Trust was formed and managed by the descendants of Vijayanagara rulers, including Shri Krishna Devaraya, the 19th descendant of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya, and his wife Smt. Rathnashree Raya organised the event as part of its effort to revive the religious traditions of the Vijayanagara Empire.

Set against the meticulously restored ancestral home of the Devarayas, the Heere Deewan at Anegundi, the festival had a captivating exhibition showcasing priceless artefacts such as textiles from the queens’ wardrobe, weapons, utensils, photographs, documents, and more.

Travancore Royal Family member Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty and former Supreme Court Judge Justice Chelameswa were among the host of dignitaries arrived from different parts of the country and beyond for Thursday’s events.