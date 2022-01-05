Emotional farewell for retiring MLCs

19 members from BJP, Congress and JD(S) retire; 6 re-elected

It was an emotional farewell for Members of the Legislative Council here on Wednesday as they completed their tenure in the Upper House.

Nineteen members from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), who either did not contest or lost in the elections held in December, retired on Wednesday.

Six members, including Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary whose term also ended, have been re-elected. With one-third of the members retiring, elections were held to 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities’ constituencies following which the composition of the Upper House changed.

The 19 newly elected members and six re-elected members will be administered the oath of office at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recalled his membership in the Upper House and urged the retiring members to remain active in politics by participating in public life. He said that it was in the Council that several issues are seriously discussed.

Former Chairpersons of the Council D.H. Shankarmurthy and B.L. Shankar were also present on the occasion that was chaired by Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

Among the prominent members to complete their tenure include Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil and Congress Chief Whip M. Narayanswamy, who did not contest, and senior Congress member K.C. Kondaiah, BJP Chief Whip Mahantesh Kavatagimath and JD(S) Chief Whip N. Appaji Gowda, who lost their elections.