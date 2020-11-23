Karnataka

Elephant calf rescued in Mysuru

An elephant calf which was trapped in a cement water tank in Manigaranakatte forest area in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, was rescued and saved by Forest Department personnel on Sunday.

It is suspected that the calf elephant was part of a herd strolling the region in search of fodder, and accidentally fell into the tank.

Though the tank was shallow, the calf could not come out and struggled even as the other members of the herd stood guard and kept a watch.

On learning of the incident, the Forest Department personnel reached the spot and diverted the adult elephants from there before rescuing the calf. It later rejoined the herd and scampered back into the jungle.

