Elephant Abhimanyu likely to be eased of combing duties

December 09, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department is likely to rest howdah elephant Abhimanyu and desist from harnessing its services in any combing operations in future consequent to the shocking death of Arjuna last week in a mortal combat with a wild tusker near Yeslur in Hassan district.

For, the authorities are averse to such risks now as Abhimanyu is also vested with the responsibility of carrying the 750 kg golden howdah during Mysuru Dasara.

After Arjuna retired as the howdah elephant on attaining 60 years of age in 2019, Abhimanyu stepped in and has mantled the responsibility since then.

So, apart from participating in combing operations frequently, Abhimanyu is also the reigning “Howdah Elephant” and leads the Jamboo Savari that is intrinsic to Mysuru Dasara.

In case of any unforeseen event or injury to Abhimanyu in such high-risk operations, there is no “second line of leadership” among elephants to replace him and mantle its responsibility

The change of guard of howdah elephants is a complex process that entails studying the strength of the new elephant, its temperament, capacity to withstand stress, etc., besides the elephant’s ability to get accustomed to the sights and sounds of an urban milieu complete with all the noise and human presence.

In the last 42 years and since 1981, only four elephants - Drona, Balarama, Arjuna (all of whom are now deceased) - and Abhimanyu made the cut and have carried the howdah during Dasara.

This is because the process takes years and those engaged in monitoring the Dasara elephants aver that not all elephants are suitable for the task .To cite an example, Abhimanyu has been participating in Mysuru Dasara for almost 25 years.

Dasara elephant Arjuna used to be deployed for combing exercise as it was temperamentally aggressive, known to stand its ground and counter attack the rampaging pachyderms during elephant capture operations.

Elephant Abhimanyu also displays similar traits and together with Arjuna, constituted a formidable force that could take the battle into the den of their foes, be they elephants or stalking tigers and help the authorities in capturing them.

The two elephants were in constant demand to lead the combing operations from the front and the Forest Department field staff also felt confident in their presence.

Bu with Arjuna gone and Abhimanyu who is 57, left with only three more years of service, the next batch of elephants was yet to be groomed for Dasara duties, according to forest department sources.

Hence a consensus is emerging among a section of the staff that the services of Abhimanyu should not be used for combing operations, especially those involving elephant capture as it posed a risk.

Though the senior officials have said that no decision has been taken on easing Abhimanyu of combing duties, the issue is likely to be discussed in the days ahead.