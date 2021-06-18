Electric crematorium in Mangaluru to be made operational from June 19

The facility is located at Boloor

One of the two furnaces at the new electric crematorium being constructed at Boloor in Mangaluru will be put to use from June 19, according to Mayor Premananda Shetty.

After inspecting the progress of the construction work with the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar on Friday, the Mayor said that the final rites of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 or other reasons can be performed in the electric crematorium, which is being built at a cost of ₹71 lakh.

“Of the two electric furnaces is complete and ready for service,” the Mayor said. He directed officials to ensure that the second furnace is made operational in the next fortnight.

Mr. Shetty said that another electric crematorium will be built at Surathkal at an estimated cost of ₹1.80 crore. The project has been approved by the Karnataka government.