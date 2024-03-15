Electoral bonds: Congress seeks SC-monitored probe into donations to BJP by firms raided by I-T, ED

March 15, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - BENGALURU

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored special investigation into the electoral bonds scheme through which the ruling BJP has encashed ₹6,065 crore over five years and said the bank accounts of the BJP must be frozen till the completion of the probe.

Mr. Kharge said that several companies purchased electoral bonds soon after they faced raids by Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department. While the BJP received the highest amount in electoral bonds, the bank account of the Congress, which received donations from party workers, was frozen, he said.

Links to raids

Mr. Kharge sought investigation into alleged links between donation of funds by companies that were either raided by I-T and ED officials, or received notices from Central agencies, and funds received by the BJP. The Supreme Court-monitored investigation is needed since the apex court has unanimously struck down the Centre’s electoral bond scheme, he said.

Data related to the electoral bonds was released by the State Bank of India and published by the Election Commission of India on March 14, following an order by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed credit to himself for all the government’s performance and schemes. Mr. Modi proclaims “Na khaunga, na khane dunga” (Will not eat, will not allow others to eat). However, the Supreme Court has exposed how the BJP has made money out of electoral bonds. SBI data showed the BJP received more than 50% donations, while the Congress secured a meagre 11%,” said Mr. Kharge.

No level playing field

Addressing presspersons at the party office here, the AICC chief said there was “no level playing field” and the Congress’s bank accounts were frozen and seized and cannot be operated. “The I-T Department was instructed to do this and nearly ₹300 crore is frozen,” he said.

“How can we go to the election? You (BJP) are collecting crores of rupees through electoral bonds, while the Congress got donations from workers, MPs, and other small donors. Our account is closed, their account is open. They got more than ₹6,000 crore, while others got very little,” Mr. Kharge said. “A special investigation should be done to find out whether they got money in return for any favours or through harassment or asking for donations for their cases to be closed.”

Mr. Kharge said that those who faced ED and IT raids have joined the BJP and got party posts. “They have become immediately clean once in the BJP fold,” the AICC chief said.