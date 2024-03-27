GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elections to posts of Ballari Mayor, Deputy Mayor, others postponed

March 27, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Considering the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections and the deployment of officers on different election duties, Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) Krishna Bajpai has postponed the elections to the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and different Standing Committees of Ballari City Corporation that were scheduled for Thursday.

In a positive response to the Corporation Commissioner’s letter of Wednesday that sought the postponement of the elections scheduled to be held the very next day, the Regional Commissioner immediately wrote back announcing the postponement of the elections.

The Regional Commissioner noted that the elections were scheduled before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and felt the need for postponement of the Mayoral polls considering the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct and the deployment of government servants for election duty.

He made it clear that the elections to the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and different Standing Committees will be held after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

