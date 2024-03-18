Election officials seize more than 3.35 lakh litres of liquor and ₹1.25 lakh cash in Mysuru

March 18, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

In a major haul, election officials have seized 3,35,879 litres of liquor valued more than ₹7.83 crore in Mysuru.

A day after the model code of conduct came into force on Friday, the Excise Department officials seized 3,35,877.79 litres of liquor worth ₹7,83,71,684 while it was transported into Mysuru district on Saturday. In addition, the police department had seized 1.26 litres of liquor valued around ₹800.

According to the daily seizure report issued by the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday about the period between Sunday 9 a.m. and Monday 9 a.m., the static surveillance teams deployed across Mysuru also confiscated unaccounted cash amounting to a total of ₹ 1.25 lakh.

With the announcement of elections in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency on April 26, the election officials have deployed 150 Flying Squads and 126 Static Surveillance Teams across the district. 50 Flying Squads will operate in three shifts, taking the total of 150, while 42 Static Surveillance Teams will also operate in three shifts, taking the total of 126.