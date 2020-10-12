Elderly woman, son murdered at home

A woman and her son were found murdered at their residence at Hale Ikkeri in Sagar taluk on Saturday night. The police identified the deceased as Bangaramma, 62 and her son Praveen, 32. Unknown people barged into the house and attacked them with a knife.

The reason for the crime is not yet known. It is said the incident happened in the presence of Praveen’s wife and son. The accused had tied them up. No valuables were missing from the scene. The Sagar Rural Police have registered the case.

Witnesses

K.M. Shantaraj, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, and other officers visited the spot. Mr. Shantharaj told The Hindu that Praveen’s wife was a witness to the incident.

“A member of the family is a witness to the crime. A preliminary inquiry has shown that the accused had not taken away valuables. I have formed a team of officials to probe the case. We hope to arrest the accused soon,” he said.