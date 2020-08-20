Elderly woman dies in flood relief centre

Rumours that it could be a COVID-19 case causes some concern in village

A 71-year-old woman died in a relief centre for flood victims in Hire Hampiholi village in Ramdurg on Thursday. Her relatives complained to Tahsildar Girish Swadi that she died due to neglect and unhealthy conditions in the centre. He said that he would order an inquiry into the incident.

The woman had been brought to the centre on August 17. She reported having fever on Tuesday that never subsided. She died on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rumours that she may have passed away due to COVID-19 led to some concern in the village. However, local police officers allayed villagers fears stating that the woman had not tested positive for the pandemic and that doctors had said that she had died a natural death.

A five-year-old boy had died in a flood relief centre in the same village last year. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had visited the family of the child and released compensation then.

Meanwhile, residents of villages on the banks of the Malaprabha were relieved as the water level subsided as rainfall abated and water release from the Navilu Teertha dam in Saundatti was reduced.

Farmers in Ramdurg, Ron, Nargund, Badami and surrounding towns and villages were relieved as the water levels had receded. Water release from the Malaprabha dam was reduced to 3,900 cusecs, against 25,000 cusecs four days ago. The bridge in Sureban village that had submerged last week, was opened for traffic on Thursday. Reduced outflow from the reservoirs could help open more bridges for traffic, police officers said.

Irrigation officers also said that the release from the Koyna dam in Maharashtra was reduced to 2,100 cusecs on Thursday from 55,000 cusecs on Wednesday.