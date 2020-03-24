Eight new cases detected in State; two more discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases have seen a steady rise in the State with eight new positive cases detected on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases is 41, including one death. However, the good news is that two more have recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. One patient was discharged last week.

The discharged are the 47-year-old wife of the first techie who tested positive and the 56-year-old techie, who is the fourth person to test positive in the State. One 26-year-old techie, who had tested positive after returning from Greece, was discharged last week.

The new cases include three women, one of whom is aged 70. They contacts of patients who had tested positive earlier. While one of them is from Kasaragod, the others are from Chickballapur and Bengaluru. The three women had returned from Saudi Arabia.

The other male cases — three residents of Kasaragod (aged 47, 32 and 23) and two residents of Uttara Kannada (one aged 40 and the other 65) — returned from Dubai March 18 onwards. All of them have been quarantined and are being treated in designated hospitals.

One of the patients from Uttara Kannada landed in Mumbai and travelled by train to Bhatkal.

Briefing presspersons on Tuesday, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said out of 41 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, six cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports in the State and are being treated in Karnataka. “Contact tracing for all the cases has been initiated,” he said.

Two more pvt. labs approved

The Indian Council of Medical Research approved two more private labs in the State on Tuesday. While, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory on Bowring Hospital Road in Bengaluru had been approved on Sunday, Kasturba Hospital Lab Services in Kasturba Hospital, Madhavanagar, Manipal and Cancyte Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sri Shankara Research Centre, Bengaluru were approved on Tuesday.