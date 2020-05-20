Eight more Mumbai-linked COVID-19 cases reported in Mandya

A total of eight new COVID-19 positive cases have reported in Mandya district on Wednesday, taking the novel coronavirus tally to 168.

All the eight patients - three girls, three women and two men - have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has said.

Of the eight, seven are native of K. R. Pet and one is from Nagamangala. They have been staying at Gurgaon East, J.P. Nagar, Shimla Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, East Sahargaon and other places in Mumbai since past several years.

The new patients have been identified as: P-1400 (36 years, woman), P-1407 (10, girl), P-1408 (39, man), P-1409 (14, girl), P-1410 (44, man), P-1411 (66, woman), P-1412 (27, woman) and P-1450 ( six years, girl).

They left Maharashtra on May 14 in private vehicles. Their swab samples were tested and they were placed under quarantine.

Two discharged

Meanwhile, two persons were discharged from the MIMS on Wednesday as they have recovered from the virus.

A pregnant woman, a COVID-19 patient, has tested negative for the virus and she will be discharged [after conducting another test according to the procedure] shortly, said the officer.

A total of 23 persons have been discharged from the MIMS so far upon their recovery from the disease.