Eight COVID-19 deaths, 311 new cases in DK

Dakshina Kannada district administration on Friday announced the death of eight patients admitted in different hospitals in the district and who had co-morbidities.

It said that the death audit report from an expert committee is expected to decide on the cause of death. Of them six patients died on July 16 and two died on July 17. Those who died included a 72-year-old woman and men aged 56, 72, 70, 69, 53, 68 and 65.

Meanwhile, in the highest single day spike, the district reported 311 COVID-19 cases on Friday. With this, the active cases went up to 1,725.

A release issued by the Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that 115 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment on Friday. She said that of the new cases being reported, 50% were asymptomatic. Such patients are allowed to take treatment at home. They are being contacted by government authorities through the command control centre in the Mangaluru City Corporation and through video calls and phone calls in the jurisdiction of other local bodies. They are also being counselled by doctors. For ambulance services, people can call 0824-2441444 or call 108 or 1077.

In Udupi

Udupi district reported 84 new cases on Friday taking the total active cases to 429. The district has reported seven deaths so far.