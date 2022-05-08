Efficient usage of solar energy helping railways save power charges

Solar panels to be installed in 26 major stations across SWR in 2022-23

From the 100 KWp solar installation at the office of the Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager, 1.28 lakh units of energy have been generated during 2021-22 | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Harnessing solar power has helped railways save crores of rupees by way of electricity charges and solar panels will be installed in 26 stations across the South Western during the current financial year.

This is in addition to the 120 stations that have been provided with solar panels to generate power and minimise the use of conventional form of energy.

The authorities said that SWR has installed 4656.60 KWp solar panels at service buildings and major stations so far and the solar electricity generation during last financial year in SWR was 46.11 lakh units resulting in saving of ₹1.96 crore.

From the 100 KWp solar installation at the office of the Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager, 1.28 lakh units of energy have been generated during 2021-22 which has resulted in a saving of ₹5.11 Lakh.

Similarly, the railway workshop at Ashokapuram has an installed capacity of 500 KWp which generated 5.36 lakh units of solar energy contributing ₹18.40 lakh as savings, according to the railway authorities.

The 110 KWp solar panel installed at the Mysuru Railway Station has generated 1.42 lakh units, the SSS Hubballi station has generated 3.38 lakh units and the 80 KWp solar panels at Yesvantpur railway station has generated 0.95 lakh units and the cumulative savings in power charges by the three stations was ₹21.42 lakh, said the authorities.

A release stated that 70% of electricity requirement of SSS Hubballi station during the year 2021-22 was met through solar energy and SWR was one of the zones which has taken giant strides aimed at energy conservation.

The authorities said that apart from installation of solar panels at stations and service buildings, even LC gates are operated using solar power across the zone. ‘’This will not only help in meeting power needs of all the stations but also save expenditure for the railways,’’ the authorities added.

In the year 2021-22, 250 KWp Solar Panels installed at Rail Soudha in Huballi generated 2.75 lakh units of energy resulting in a saving of ₹15.51 lakh while 320 KWp solar panels installed at Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager’s Office generated 84,294 units of electricity in the last financial year resulting in a saving of ₹2.80 Lakh. The 80 KWp Solar panels at Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager’s Office have generated 94,115 Units of energy during the last financial year resulting in a savings of ₹4.25 Lakh.

Mr.Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR said the railway is tapping this clean energy and same will accelerate the railways’ mission of becoming a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Railway’ by 2030.