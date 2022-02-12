‘Education sector across the world demonstrated tremendous adaptability’

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, has said that the education sector across the world has demonstrated tremendous adaptability in adopting new avenues of teaching and learning, and the mass adoption of digital technology has emerged as a key economic driver that accelerated growth and helped in facilitating employment creation.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a job fair organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood at Poojya Doddappa Appa Engineering College in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Dr. Narayan said that in a bid to make the State unemployment-free, we are introducing market-oriented, skill-enhancing courses in the academics to ensure that the students had not just academic qualification but also skills and experience that they bring with them, making them work-ready.

In recent years, skill development had taken lead over academic qualification in the current employment scenario and proved that there was a consensus among younger generations about the importance of skill development for employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined the economic engine with a specific focus on start-ups, and Karnataka wants to play a vital role in achieving it. “Our government’s intent is to provide the younger generation with enough knowledge and opportunities to pursue their dreams and compete at a global platform. The Government is harnessing the strength in education, technology, and skill developments to make Karnataka a futuristic State where the youths can turn their dreams into reality,” Dr. Narayan said.

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) is providing free training for 31,000 students across the State. Dr. Narayan said that the KSDC would set up Skill Development Training Centres in Kalyana Karnataka to trainthe youths and make them employable, which would accelerate the socio-economic development of the region.

The Minister said the Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) in Koppal and Yadgir districts would soon get English language labs on their campuses to help hone the communication skills of students to drive success in the global workplace, he added.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, NEKRTC chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur, MLCs Sunil Vallapure, and B.G. Patil andzilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi were present.