Education only tool to bring reforms: Hiremath

Rotary donates Vidyasetu books to govt. schools

Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Major (Retd.) Siddalingayya Hiremath has said that education is the only tool to which could bring about reforms in society and also ensure overall personality development of students.

He was inaugurating a programme organised to distribute Vidyasetu books to students of Classes VIII, IX and X by Rotary Club of Seven Hills in Dharwad on Monday.

Mr. Hiremath said that however due to the pandemic, the education sector has been affected badly and in a way, the whole process has been paused by lockdown and restrictions.

Mr. Hiremath appreciated the initiative taken by Rotary Club of Seven Hills which distributed Mathematics, Science and English books to students and help them continue their studies. Several companies, including Tata Hitachi and RK Foundation, and other social activists have been donating for the cause of the poor and now, Rotary Club has joined the initiative. Schools which with over 500 students will be given all educational material, he said.

Director of Public Instruction Mamata Naik said that new formulas are being implemented to overcome challenges in the learning process and Vidyasetu is a book developed by expert teachers which will help in bridging the gap in teaching during the pandemic.

President of Rotary Club of Seven Hills Pallavi Deshpande, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Mohankumar Hanchate, Block Education Officer Girish Padaki and others were present.