ED summons politically motivated, says Shivakumar

Terming the ED summons as politically motivated, former Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said he will face the situation legally, politically and socially.

Addressing reporters here, the Minister said: “I am a law-abiding citizen and I will honour the ED summons. I am not a coward son of Kempegowda to run away from the situation. I am being targeted politically.”

“As a loyal soldier of the Congress and a responsible politician, I did what my party asked me to do and I am being targeted for that.”

Referring to the ED summons, he said: “All the property of my mother have been termed as my benami. My 85-year-old mother is a widow and has to depend on her two sons — me and my brother. Her ancestral property has been termed as my benami property. All our property, including my house in Kanakapura, have termed as benami. A mother has to believe in her sons and not anyone else. So her properties are ours .”

“This is a politically motivated move. I have not done any crime or murder. I don’t have any foreign transactions and I have not deceived anyone. Whatever taxes have to be paid, I will pay. Whatever I have done, I have done for the party,” he said.

Stating that he will honour the ED summons, he said at the same time he will explore all legal options.

Alleging that the ED was functioning in a biased manner, he said: “When our legislators alleged on the floor of the House about some BJP members paying them crores of rupees as part of operation lotus, why did the ED not probe it?”