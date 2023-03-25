HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earlier governments ‘played game’ with language: Modi

March 25, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused political parties of ‘playing a game’ over languages without doing enough to support them, and alleged they did not want students from villages, poor families and Backward Classes to enter professional courses.

Understanding their challenges, the BJP government had presented an option of learning medical education in Indian languages including Kannada, he said, speaking after inaugurating the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Chickballapur.

“Kannada is a prosperous language; it is a language that increases the pride of the country. Earlier governments did not take steps towards teaching medical, engineering, and technical education in Kannada,” Mr. Modi said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / language / students / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.