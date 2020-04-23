Dy. CM seeks 5 acres for bio park

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Naryan has asked Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil to allot five acres on the University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) campus, Benagluru, to start a bio innovation park.
Mr. Narayan met Mr. Patil on Thursday and requested him to direct the officials concerned to allot land on the UAS campus on Ballari road.
The Deputy Chief Minister preferred allotment of vacant land adjacent to the C-CAMP, NCBS and Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (Instem).
An official press release said that Bangaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms had proposed to set up the biotech innovation park.
