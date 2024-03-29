GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DSS urges govt. to probe into threat letter to Minister

March 29, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) on Friday urged the State government to take serious note of a threat letter to Congress leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, samiti convener D.G. Sagar urged the State government to take the threat letter seriously.

Mr. Kharge received the threat letter at his Vidhana Soudha office in Bengaluru recently. Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the Vidhana Soudha Police.

The State government should investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the criminals to book, Mr. Sagar added.

He said that there are unseen hands that wanted to curtail freedom of expression by creating an atmosphere of fear in society and those unseen hands need to be exposed.

Mr. Sagar said that the samiti will go on an agitation if the government fails to launch an investigation at the earliest.

