DSN no more

Senior writer and socialist D.S. Nagabhushan passed away in Shivamogga in the early hours of Thursday. He was 70. Nagabhushan had been suffering from respiratory problems for the past few days. His wife and poet Savita Nagabhushan in a post on Facebook said that Nagabhushan breathed his last around 12.15 a.m.

Nagabhushan, who served in All India Radio for three decades, has been known for his writings. His latest work Gandhi Kathan won the Sahitya Akademi award. He edited magazine 'Hosa Manushya' and it was stopped recently due to his poor health. For many years he conducted study workshops on socialism.

Nagabhushan is known for his strong opinions and debates with fellow writers. He had been responding to political developments actively through his letters to newspapers.