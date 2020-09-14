Drug racket case: custody of accused extended

Actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in connection with the drug racket case, has been remanded to judicial custody while Sanjjanaa Galrani was given to CCB custody for three more days.
Ragini, during the hearing on Monday, pleaded before the court that she is unwell and asked for permission to get admitted to a private hospital, but the court refused and said she can get treatment at the hospital inside the central prison of Parappana Agrahra while remanding her to 14 days’ judicial custody.
Meanwhile, the CCB has been given the custody of Ravi Shankar and Viren Khanna for three more days as it said it needs to question them in detail about the network.
The CCB had questioned Ragini for 12 days while Sanjjana was in custody since the last seven days. The CCB officials said that they need five more days to question Sanjjanaa based on the data they have retrieved from her phone. However the court granted the CCB two more days’ custody.
Meanwhile, the bail application for Ragini has been posted for Wednesday.
