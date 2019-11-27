Drop HDK from list of star campaigners, BJP urges EC

The BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint before the Election Commission of India seeking that the name of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy be dropped from the list of star campaigners.

In its complaint, the BJP sought action against Mr. Kumaraswamy for alleging that the BJP had got money from night clubs and those involved in cricket betting to pay disqualified MLAs.

Stating that Mr. Kumaraswamy had levelled such allegations without the support of documentary evidence, the BJP termed this as violation of model code of conduct.

The party also filed two other separate complaints before the EC against “objectionable” posts on social media against its leaders. This included a complaint against Aryavardhan and KPCC for a post with an edited picture of the Chief Minister and party candidate from Hirekerur B.C. Patil with a caption that said disqualified Chief Minister.

Another complaint against KPCC and Syed Akbar was related to posting a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with written dialogues in which Ms. Sitharaman asks the Prime Minister if she should sell ISRO.