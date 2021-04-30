Drones to be used to deliver vaccines and for sanitisation

Drones will be deployed to deliver vaccines in remote locations and also sanitise Primary Health Centres that are centres for both testing and vaccination in the city. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated the project on Friday.

The task force led by P.C. Mohan, MP, Bengaluru (Central) has tied up with a startup Garuda Aerospace for the purpose. “For the first time in India, drone delivery of vaccines will undergo feasibility analysis and field trials in Karnataka. If successful, this could be a breakthrough in ensuring COVID-19 vaccines reach remote villages in Karnataka and geographically isolated locations across India,” Mr. Mohan said.

Rajendra Cholan, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, said deploying drones will eliminate human contact, a welcome step as the frontline workers transporting the vaccines could themselves be carriers of the virus.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation recently granted Indian Council of Medical Research a conditional exemption for testing feasibility of drones in delivering vaccines.