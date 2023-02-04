HamberMenu
Drone survey this month

February 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna took part in the deputy commissioner’s village stay programme at Talashasana village in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on Saturday. He told the villagers that the district administration will do its best to address the grievances of the residents. He said village accountants are being appointed to address the staff shortage and eight VAs are being appointed to each taluk in the district. The issues with regard to the Pandavapura taluk office will be addressed and the government has appointed a new tahsildar to the taluk. The Deputy Commissioner said the drone survey of quarrying sites will be started by February-end.

