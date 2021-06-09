Driver arrested after bid to rape COVID-19 patient

A mortuary van driver is said to have made an attempt to rape a 25-year-old COVID-19 patient at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi at midnight on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Premsagar.

The COVID-19 patient is being treated at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research situated on the fourth floor of the GIMS Hospital building.

It is said that the driver tried to remove her diaper and urinary catheter. He fled the scene after the victim raised an alarm and security was alerted.

The police then successfully arrested the accused and booked him under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials have recorded details of the case. Investigation is on.

The relatives of the victim on Wednesday gathered outside GIMS Hospital and demanded a probe.

Social activist K. Neela from Mahila Janawadi Sangha also staged a protest outside GIMS and condemned the incident. She said that the incident has exposed the lack of security on the hospital premises.